COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chandler, Arizona, cornerback Miles Lockhart became the 18th player to commit to Ohio State University’s 2024 football recruiting class on Thursday.

After months of hinting and speculating, Lockhart announced he would join the Buckeyes incoming class.

Lockhart (5’10”, 185lbs.) is rated as a 4-star defensive back and led his high school team to a state championship as a junior. The university’s 2024 football recruiting class currently ranks second in the nation, according to 247Sports, behind University of Georgia.

Of the 18 players committed to Ohio State so far, nine different states are represented.