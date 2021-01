Nashville Predators center Luke Kunin (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. At left is Blue Jackets defenseman Dean Kukan (46). (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored the tiebreaking goal at 5:48 of the third period to lead the Nashville Predators over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 in their season opener.

Luke Kunin and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for the Predators, who have won 11 of their last 14 home openers.

Juuse Saros made 29 saves. Boone Jenner had the goal for Columbus.