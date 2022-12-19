UNION, Kentucky (WCMH) — Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning was pronounced dead after Boone County deputies found him unresponsive in his home Monday afternoon. He was 62.

According to a release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to Browning’s house in Union, Kentucky just after 1 p.m. and found him on a couch unresponsive. After paramedics performed life saving measures, he was pronounced dead at 1:13 p.m. BCSO states no foul play is suspected.

Browning pitched for the Reds for a decade and helped lead them to the team’s last World Series title in 1990 over the Oakland Athletics. The one-time all star also threw the 12th perfect game in MLB history at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1988, earning him the nickname Mr. Perfect. In 2005, Browning was added to the Reds hall of fame.