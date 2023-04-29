COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Pickerington Central standout Lorenzo Styles is coming back to central Ohio after announcing his transfer from Notre Dame to Ohio State.

Lorenzo, the older brother of Ohio State safety Sonny Styles, played receiver for the Irish but will play cornerback this fall. He entered the transfer portal on April 21 and was the No. 5 ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2021.

Styles played two seasons for the Irish hauling in 24 passes for 344 yards as a freshman. He was expected to be a highly-targeted weapon for Notre Dame last season, but his production as a sophomore was virtually the same with 30 catches for 340 yards.

Lorenzo is the son of former Ohio State standout Lorenzo Styles Sr. and helped Pickerington Central win its first two state championships in school history.

At cornerback, he’ll compete with returning starter Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock, Ole Miss transfer Davison Igbinosun and several other Buckeyes.