Former OSU running back Trey Sermon injury free ahead of NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon says his shoulder is completely healed and should have no impact on where, and most importantly when, he gets selected in the NFL Draft. Sermon is projected to be taken in the middle rounds.

“I feel like it really wasn’t that significant of an injury to where there should be a concern,” Sermon said. “At the end of the day, all they have to do is click on the tape and see me playing at a high level, so I’m not worried about it at all.

Sermon injured his shoulder on the first play of Ohio State’s national championship game against Alabama. he did not return the rest of the game, and the Buckeyes missed the back who exploded onto the scene the two games leading up to the championship.

Sermon set an OSU single-game rushing record with 333 yards on the ground in Ohio State’s Big Ten Championship win over Northwestern.

The grad transfer from The University of Oklahoma followed that up with another impressive performance against Clemson, one of the best rushing defenses in the country. Sermon ran for 193 yards and one touchdown in the College Football Playoff semifinal win and was poised for another big game against the Crimson Tide before the injury.

Sermon was one of 14 Buckeyes who took part in OSU’s Pro Day on Tuesday.

“I feel like I did pretty good. I feel like I showed what I’m capable of along with my game film, so I’m happy with my performance,” Sermon said.

Sermon also used his Pro Day to benefit an organization close to his heart. Sermon raised awareness and money for his mother’s nonprofit organization “Arise by Faith” which helps victims of domestic violence. Sermon asked people to pledge money for every inch of his vertical leap, and they came through raising $7,190 according to Sermon’s pledgeit website.