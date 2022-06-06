DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve been to the Memorial Tournament, you’ve probably heard Jeff Logan’s voice, even if you haven’t heard of him.

Sometimes known as the running back after Archie Griffin, Logan was a key member of Woody Hayes’ team in 1976 and 1977 and now he’s a key figure at Jack Nicklaus’ prestigious tournament.

“Jack [Nicklaus Jr}. has said ‘Jeff you’re the voice of the Memorial Tournament,’ so I guess I’ve been indoctrinated with that thing,” Logan said.

He was also indoctrinated as OSU’s starting running back in 1976 after backing up Griffin during his Heisman seasons.

Logan was a talented player in his own right as a two-time selection to the All Big Ten first team. He was also just the third running back in Buckeyes’ history at the time to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season.

“Woody told us that it was a privilege and honor to be a part of that team and that those teammates of yours will be your friends forever,” Logan said. “Of course Jack [Nicklaus} certainly has that connection to with us as well.”

It’s that connection to Nicklaus, his family and the tournament that keeps Logan coming back.

“I don’t take it for granted. I’m very fortunate to have the opportunity to be able to do this,” he said. “The entire volunteer staff of thousands that come out to support the Memorial Tournament, they create that ability for the players to be the main focus and I think that’s what it’s all about.”