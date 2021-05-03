Former Ohio State receiver Jameson Williams transfers to Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams is joining Alabama less than a week after entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams announced his decision to join the Crimson Tide on Twitter.

Williams could see more playing time in Tuscaloosa because Alabama lost its two best receivers in Jaylen Waddle and Heisman winner Devonta Smith. Both players were taken in the top 12 of last week’s NFL Draft.

Last season, Williams caught nine passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, including a touchdown in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Clemson.

Williams was battling for a spot at wide receiver, far and away the Buckeyes’ deepest position group. This year’s wide receiver class includes returning starters Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, two incredibly talented sophomores in Julian Fleming and Jaxson Smith-Njigba and freshman standouts Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Getting playing time among those six players was going to be difficult for Williams who opted to try his luck elsewhere after two years in Columbus.