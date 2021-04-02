Former Johnstown standout Jason Carter transfers back to Ohio, per Stadium

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Bobcats men’s basketball team is coming off the heels of one of its most successful seasons in school history and just got better.

Former Johnstown standout Jason Carter is transferring back to OU after two seasons at Xavier, according to Stadium.

Xavier transfer Jason Carter is heading back to Ohio University, he told @stadium. Played his first few seasons at Ohio U. before spending the last two for the Musketeers. Significant pickup for Jeff Boals and the staff. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 2, 2021

Carter spent three seasons in Athens where he played for two years and took a medical redshirt during the 2016-17 season with a leg injury.

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 05: Jason Carter #1 of the Ohio Bobcats tries to shoot the ball as Zach Hankins #35 of the Xavier Musketeers defends at Cintas Center on December 5, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 05: Jason Carter #1 of the Ohio Bobcats shoots the ball against Naji Marshall #13 of the Xavier Musketeers at Cintas Center on December 5, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 05: Jason Carter #1 of the Ohio Bobcats shoots the ball as Ryan Welage #32 of the Xavier Musketeers defends from behind at Cintas Center on December 5, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)



Carter averaged 16.5 points a game during the 2018-19 season with the Bobcats. He also averaged 31 minutes a game during that sophomore season. He played more than 25 minutes a game in both years with the Musketeers but averaged less than seven points a game in each season.

Carter’s height will be a significant advantage for the Bobcats who will have three players standing at 6’8″ with the other two being Dwight Wilson III and Ben Vander Plas.

At Johnstown, Carter averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks per game as a senior in 2015-16 en route to earning Associated Press Division II First Team and All-Ohio High School Athletic Association honors for a second year in a row.

OU made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012 and became just the sixth team in school history to win a game in the Big Dance.