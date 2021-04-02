Former Johnstown standout Jason Carter transfers back to Ohio, per Stadium

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Bobcats men’s basketball team is coming off the heels of one of its most successful seasons in school history and just got better.
Former Johnstown standout Jason Carter is transferring back to OU after two seasons at Xavier, according to Stadium.
Carter spent three seasons in Athens where he played for two years and took a medical redshirt during the 2016-17 season with a leg injury.
Carter averaged 16.5 points a game during the 2018-19 season with the Bobcats. He also averaged 31 minutes a game during that sophomore season. He played more than 25 minutes a game in both years with the Musketeers but averaged less than seven points a game in each season.
Carter’s height will be a significant advantage for the Bobcats who will have three players standing at 6’8″ with the other two being Dwight Wilson III and Ben Vander Plas.
At Johnstown, Carter averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks per game as a senior in 2015-16 en route to earning Associated Press Division II First Team and All-Ohio High School Athletic Association honors for a second year in a row.
OU made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012 and became just the sixth team in school history to win a game in the Big Dance.