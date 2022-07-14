COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Dublin Coffman track star and current U.S. women’s 200-meter outdoor champion Abby Steiner announced Thursday her partnership with PUMA.

The 22-year-old Steiner will compete at this summer’s World Athletic Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Her victory in the 200-meter final of the US Outdoor Championships in 21.77 seconds makes her the second fastest woman in the world over this distance this year.

The former University of Kentucky sprinter blew the field away at the NCAA Championships and smashed the NCAA record in the process with a time of 21.80.