LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Former Cleveland Brown Odell Beckham Jr., who was traded midway through the season, scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI which can ben seen on NBC4.
Los Angles currently leads Cincinnati 7-3 in the second quarter.
