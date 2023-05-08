COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio State University assistant basketball coach and current head coach at West Virginia University has apologized after using a homophobic slur on a Cincinnati radio program.

Current West Virginia University head coach Bob Huggins called into the Bill Cunningham Show on Cincinnati’s 700 WLW Monday morning. During a clip posted on Twitter by Awful Announcing, a host asked Huggins about transfers from Xavier University, located in Cincinnati. Huggins served as head coach for the University of Cincinnati from 1989-2005.

Allegedly, Huggins can be heard saying “all those f**s, those Catholic f**s” after making a comment regarding Xavier fans throwing rubber phalluses onto the court following the 1999 Crosstown Shootout between Cincinnati and Xavier.

“Any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, by God they can get away with anything,” Huggins said of the incident.

Cunningham then commented, “I think it was transgender night, wasn’t it?”

“It was the Crosstown Shootout, yeah, no,” Huggins responded. “What it was was all those f**s, those, those Catholic f**s, I think… They were envious they didn’t have one.”

The two hosts then went on to call Huggins “the best ever.”

Just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, Huggins posted a statement on Twitter, saying, “I must do better, and I will.”

Huggins’ full statement reads:

“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.” Bob Huggins

West Virginia University posted a statement to social media as well, saying Huggins’ comments were under review.

The full statement reads:

“Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our university values. Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the university and its athletics department.” West Virginia University statement

The 69-year-old Huggins served as an assistant basketball coach for Ohio State University from 1978-1980 before being hired by Walsh University in North Canton as the team’s head coach, from 1980-83. After a year as an assistant at the University of Central Florida, Huggins returned to Ohio, serving as head coach at Akron for five years before landing the Cincinnati job. He was hired as West Virginia’s head coach in 2007.