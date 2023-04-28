KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WCMH) — Former Ohio State defensive end and Olentangy Orange product Zach Harrison became the first Buckeye taken on day two of the NFL Draft when the Atlanta Falcons selected him 75th overall Friday.

Harrison was the No. 1 ranked player from Ohio for the class of 2019. He had an up and down career with massive expectations following the likes of Joey and Nick Bosa and Chase Young. His 6’5″ 274-pound stature makes him one of the most athletically gifted edge rushers in this year’s draft, but his inconsistent production during his five years at OSU pushed him to the third round.

Harrison played in 46 games for the Buckeyes recording 106 tackles, 25.5 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks. He also had 11 pass break-ups and nine quarterback hurries. He was named first-team all-Big Ten Conference as a senior in 2022.