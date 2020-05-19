Former Buckeye, Westerville South grad Jaelen Gill transfers to Boston College

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Jake Hausmann #81 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his touchdown with teammate Jaelen Gill #26 in the third quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey.The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 56-21. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Buckeye and Westerville South football standout Jaelen Gill announced on Twitter he’s transferring to Boston College. Gill entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 22.

Boston College is now coached by former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley who is about to begin his first season as the head coach of the Eagles.

Gill saw very little playing time during his first two seasons with the Buckeyes playing in one game in 2018 and five games in 2019. He ends his career at OSU with six catches and one touchdown.

Gill joined the program when Urban Meyer was still the head coach of the Buckeyes. His departure likely stems from Ohio State gaining a talented freshman wide receiver class for 2020.

The Buckeyes need to replace K.J. Hill, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack who entered the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday. But the Buckeyes have a plethora of young talent at the position including No. 1 prospect Julian Fleming, No. 5 prospect Jaxson-Smith Njigba, No. 10 prospect Gee Scott Jr.and No. 16 prospect Mookie Cooper.

“They’re talented,” OSU head coach Ryan Day said on March 2. “I think all four of them really have a chance to play and be successful. Now they have a long way to go but for day one better than expected.”