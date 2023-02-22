INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested former Ohio State football player and current Indianapolis radio host Joe Staysniak early Tuesday in a domestic battery case involving a male relative.

Staysniak, 56, was booked into the Hendricks County Jail around 1:40 a.m. on preliminary charges of intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation and domestic battery. He was arrested in Brownsburg, according to jail records.

The Elyria, Ohio native went to Grafton Midview high school before attending Ohio State.

Staysniak was a standout offensive lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1980s as he was a key piece in the team that won the Cotton Bowl Classic over Texas A&M in 1987. After his time in Columbus, he was drafted in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers.

He eventually found a home in Indianapolis where he played multiple seasons as a starter for the Colts and almost made the Super Bowl in the 1994 season. Staysniak started 33 NFL games in his career.

Commonly known as “Big Joe,” Staysniak hosted a weekday morning radio show in Indianapolis for years.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to an address on Forest Drive around 11:45 p.m. for a “delayed disturbance.”

According to the probable cause affidavit, a neighbor reported seeing a “suspicious vehicle” in Staysniak’s driveway. When he went to check, he found two people inside, pulling one of them by their hoodie and punching a male relative. He displayed his gun during the incident.

One of the men said Staysniak pressed the gun against the side of his face.

Staysniak denied punching the male relative, according to court documents, saying he instead “shoved him backward with an open hand.” He acknowledged he pulled the other individual by his hoodie “to get his attention” but denied pointing the gun at him.

Staysniak and the male relative also got into another fight and had to be physically separated, police said.

After initially saying there would be no comment, Staysniak’s attorney, Guy Relford, released a statement, saying, “we feel compelled to issue the following clarifications regarding the incident.”

While Staysniak was booked on intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation and domestic battery, his charges have been amended to two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury and strangulation.