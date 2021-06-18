Former Buckeye Jae’Sean Tate named to NBA’s All-Rookie First Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State Buckeye and current Houston Rocket Jae’Sean Tate has been named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team following a tremendous 2020-21 season.

The 2018 Ohio State graduate played in 70 games, making 58 starts. Both of those numbers were team-highs. He averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting over 50%. Over the last 10 seasons, he is just the second undrafted player to earn All-Rookie Team honors.

Tate is just the sixth Buckeye to earn first team accolades, joining John Havlicek (1962-63), Jerry Lucas (1963-64), Kelvin Ransey (1980-81), Clark Kellogg (1982-83) and D’Angelo Russell (2015-16).