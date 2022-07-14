INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State Buckeye Duane Washington Jr. was waived by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday after one season with the team.

An undrafted free agent, Washington averaged 9.9. points a game his rookie season and played 48 games. Washington shot 40.5% from the field and 37.7% from three-point range.

The Pacers waived Washington and three other players to make cap space room for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton who reportedly agreed to a four-year, $133 million contract offer sheet with Indiana.

During the 2020-21 collegiate season, Washington led the Buckeyes in points per game with 16.4 and minutes per game with 32.2. He also ranked second in assists per game (2.9) and led the team in three-pointers made with 89, which was 35 more than the next closest Buckeye.