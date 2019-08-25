Former Buckeye coach Meyer spotted wearing a Florida shirt at game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former The Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer was spotted Saturday supporting his former team.

No, not the Buckeyes. The one he coached before that.

Meyer was spotted Saturday night at the Miami Hurricanes – Florida Gators college football season opener wearing his alliances on his sleeve… or chest.

He was wearing a Florida Gators polo shirt while watching the game from the press box at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

As Florida’s coach from 2005-2010, Meyer coached the Gators to a victory over the Buckeyes in the only game the two teams played to that point in 2007.

The teams’ second meeting, coming in Meyer’s first year with Ohio State, 2012, also resulted in a loss for the Buckeyes.

Meyers, who still receives a paycheck from OSU as a teacher, retired as Buckeyes coach on Dec. 4 of last year, citing health reasons.

The internet, as to be expected, responded. Some of the more… printable responses below.

I hate rooting for the Hurricanes because a win causes the “Miami is back” hype machine to start…but it would be hilarious to see FLA (and the overhyped SEC) lose. And I’m sure the Gators will find a way to blame Urban Meyer for the loss, LOL #UMvsUF — scott y (@foolintherain) August 25, 2019

I don’t like how Urban Meyer is being a flip flop with Florida…. I thought yous was O-H forevaa — Oscar (@OSilva10_) August 25, 2019

Urban Meyer to Florida football pic.twitter.com/yk8FBK22BA — Auburn Athletics Grief Counselor (@sheabooskyy) August 24, 2019

Seeing urban Meyer in a Gator polo shirt is truly arrogant..probably a few Gator and Buckeye fans ticked off. After what he did to Florida and The OSU — Gary Rogers (@grogers103) August 25, 2019