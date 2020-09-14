Former Buckeye, All-American Kirk Barton weighs in on Big Ten football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new vote is expected soon by Big Ten presidents and chancellors to once again determine the fate of football and all fall sports.

To discuss the possibility of a Big Ten football season, NBC4’s Justin Holbrock spoke with former Ohio State All-American and BuckeyeScoop.com owner Kirk Barton on whether he thinks the season will happen, the Big Ten’s lack of communication throughout the decision-making process, players needing a season to improve their NFL draft stock and much more.

Big Ten presidents were presented a comprehensive plan Sunday to conduct a fall football season, but a final decision is still to come.

Two Buckeyes and first team All-Americans Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis have already declared for the NFL Draft, but both players would be eligible to return to Ohio State if there is a season because neither has signed with an agent yet.