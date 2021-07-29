Former Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno pens farewell letter after signing with Bruins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno wrote a farewell letter to the city of Columbus after signing a two-year contract with the Boston Bruins.

Foligno was with Columbus since 2012 before the Blue Jackets traded him to Toronto in April just before the trade deadline. The Leafs ultimately lost in the first round to rival Montreal.

In his letter, Foligno thanked the CBJ organization and the fans saying his relationship with the 5th Line “will last a lifetime.”

During a news conference with Boston media Thursday, Foligno said he and his family have a special connection to Boston since his daughter, Milana, underwent heart surgery at Boston Children’s in 2013 and 2018.

The Buffalo, New York, native was drafted by Ottawa in the first round in 2006 and spent five seasons with the Senators before being traded to CBJ on July 1, 2012.

Foligno helped Columbus make its second-ever playoff appearance during the 2013-14 season and as team captain, the Blue Jackets made the playoffs each of the past four seasons, highlighted by the team’s first playoff series win over Tampa Bay in 2019.

During his 14-year career, Foligno has amassed 203 goals and 283 assists.

The Blue Jackets have also traded David Savard, alternate captain Seth Jones and alternate captain Cam Atkinson during the past four months, including the latter two players last week.