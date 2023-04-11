A 2019 story on Jordan Horston can be seen in the player above.

NEW YORK (WCMH) — A Columbus native who just completed her final basketball season with Tennessee is going to the WNBA this spring.

Former Africentric high school guard Jordan Horston was selected by the Seattle Storm with the 9th overall pick in Monday’s WNBA Draft. The former Lady Vol is the 20th player in Tennessee’s history to be selected in the WNBA Draft.

Before joining Tennessee in 2019, Horston starred for the Lady Nubians in Columbus where she led Africentric to multiple state titles and won a plethora of individual accolades, including the MVP of the 2019 McDonald’s All-American game.

In Knoxville, Horston continued to add to her basketball resume with four successful seasons for the Lady Vols. Among her career accomplishments is having the most career double-doubles among Tennessee guards all-time. She finished her college career averaging 12.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and four assists per game.

She has also represented the United States at the youth level where she won the MVP award in the U17 FIBA World Cup, which the Americans won.

Horston will now be apart of a rebuilding Seattle Storm team. The franchise with four WNBA titles enters its first season since 2001 without legendary point guard Sue Bird and lost star forward Breanna Stewart to free agency this summer.

Two other Ohio natives were selected in the WNBA Draft with former Buckeye Taylor Mikesell selected 13th overall by the Indiana Fever and Toledo native and former South Carolina guard Zia Cooke taken 10th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks.

The 2023 WNBA season begins on May 19.