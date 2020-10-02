Football Friday Nite Week 6 Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the high school football season is here and it won’t have any ramifications on the playoffs after teams found out their seeding and who they’re playing on Thursday.

But teams will still want plenty of momentum heading into the postseason. Here are the 13 games FFN will feature on NBC4 at 11:00 p.m.

Ohio Capital Conference

  • Gahanna (3-2) vs Pick North (4-1)
  • Olentangy (3-1) vs Marysville (4-1)
  • Darby (2-3) vs Jerome (2-3)
  • Big Walnut (3-2) vs Scioto (4-1)
  • Westerville North (4-1) vs Worthington Kilbourne (3-2)
  • Bradley (1-4) vs Coffman (5-0)
  • Liberty (4-1) vs Orange (3-1)
  • Central Crossing (2-3) vs Groveport (3-1)
  • New Albany (3-2) vs Westerville Central (4-1)

Central Catholic League

  • DeSales (4-1) vs Hartley (3-2)

Columbus City League

  • Walnut Ridge (1-1) vs Independence (1-1)

Mid-State League

  • Logan Elm (3-2) at Bloom-Carroll (5-0)

Central Buckeye Conference

  • London (5-0) at Jonathan Alder (5-0)

