Football Friday Nite Week 5 Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 5 of the high school football season is here and there’s only two regular season games left for most teams in Central Ohio, excluding teams in the Columbus City League and teams who have had to postpone games due to the coronavirus.

Amanda-Clearcreek and Groveport Madison announced Thursday night that they have canceled their football games on Friday.

Amanda-Clearcreek was supposed to play Hamilton Township and Groveport was supposed to play Newark, so Hamilton Township will play Newark at Fortress Obetz.

Here are the 13 games that will be featured on NBC4 at 11:00.

Ohio Capital Conference

Lancaster (1-3) vs Pickerington Central (4-0)

Jerome (1-3) vs Olentangy (3-0)

Marysville (3-1) vs Berlin (2-2)

Davidson (1-3) vs Liberty (3-1)

Canal Winchester (1-3) vs Westerville South (4-0)

Coffman (4-0) vs Upper Arlington (1-3)

Pickerington North (3-1) vs New Albany (3-1)

Orange (2-1) vs Bradley (1-3)

Licking County League

Johnstown (3-1) vs Granville (2-2)

Newark Catholic (2-2) vs Licking Heights (1-3)

Columbus City League

East (0-1) vs Beechcroft (0-1)

Central Catholic League