Football Friday Nite Week 4 Games

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 4 of the high school football season is here and this week NBC4 will feature these 13 games tonight on Football Friday Nite:

Ohio Capital Conference

  • Reynoldsburg (2-1) at Lancaster (0-3)
  • Pickerington Central (3-0) at Groveport (3-0)
  • Hilliard Bradley (1-2) at Olentangy Liberty (2-1)
  • Westerville South (3-0) at Delaware Hayes (0-3)
  • Gahanna (2-1) at Westerville Central (2-1)
  • Hilliard Davidson (1-2) at Dublin Coffman (3-0)
  • Olentangy (2-0) at Hilliard Darby (1-2)
  • Pickerington North (2-1) at Grove City (1-2)
  • Olentangy Berlin (1-2) at Dublin Jerome (1-2)

Licking County League

  • Heath (3-0) at Johnstown (3-0)

Central catholic League

  • Watterson (1-2) at DeSales (3-0)

Columbus City League

  • Northland (0-0) at Eastmoor (0-0)

Mid-State League

  • Teays Valley (2-1) at Hamilton Township (2-1)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Football Friday Nite Week 3

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Hillard Bradley vs. Hillard Davidson

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Delaware Hayes vs. Worthington Kilbourne

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Olentangy vs. Thomas Worthington

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Olentangy Liberty vs. Upper Arlington

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Bishop Hartley vs. St. Francis DeSales

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Westerville South vs. Westerville North

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Dublin Jerome vs. Marysville

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE WEEK 3: Olentangy Orange vs. Dublin Coffman

Football Friday Nite Week 3 Preview

Football Friday Nite Player of the Week: Westerville South's Peter Pedrozo

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Upper Arlington vs. Hilliard Bradley

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Marysville vs. Hilliard Darby

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Grove City vs. New Albany

Football Friday Nite Week 2

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Pickerington North vs. Westerville Central

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Big Walnut vs. Westerville South

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Olentangy Berlin vs Olentangy

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Dublin Coffman vs Olentangy Liberty

Football Friday Nite Week 2: Licking Heights vs Watkins Memorial

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools