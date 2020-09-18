Football Friday Nite Week 4 Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 4 of the high school football season is here and this week NBC4 will feature these 13 games tonight on Football Friday Nite:
Ohio Capital Conference
- Reynoldsburg (2-1) at Lancaster (0-3)
- Pickerington Central (3-0) at Groveport (3-0)
- Hilliard Bradley (1-2) at Olentangy Liberty (2-1)
- Westerville South (3-0) at Delaware Hayes (0-3)
- Gahanna (2-1) at Westerville Central (2-1)
- Hilliard Davidson (1-2) at Dublin Coffman (3-0)
- Olentangy (2-0) at Hilliard Darby (1-2)
- Pickerington North (2-1) at Grove City (1-2)
- Olentangy Berlin (1-2) at Dublin Jerome (1-2)
Licking County League
- Heath (3-0) at Johnstown (3-0)
Central catholic League
- Watterson (1-2) at DeSales (3-0)
Columbus City League
- Northland (0-0) at Eastmoor (0-0)
Mid-State League
- Teays Valley (2-1) at Hamilton Township (2-1)