Football Friday Nite Week 3 Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 3 of the Ohio High School football season is here and believe it or not Week 3 marks the halfway point of the regular season for this weird 2020 season.

You can catch highlights of all 14 of these games by tuning in to NBC4 at 11:00.

Game of the Week: Westerville South vs Westerville North

FFN’s Game of the Week features Westerville South at Westerville North with both teams looking to improve to 3-0. South has scored at least 42 point in its first two games while North has only allowed a total of seven points in its first two games.

Ohio Capital Conference

  • Olentangy Liberty (1-1) at Upper Arlington (1-1)
  • Olentangy (1-0) at Thomas Worthington (1-1)
  • Hilliard Bradley (0-2) at Hilliard Davidson (1-1)
  • Olentangy Orange (1-0) at Dublin Coffman (2-0)
  • Dublin Jerome (1-1) at Marysville (1-1)
  • New Albany (2-0) at Gahanna (1-1)
  • Dublin Scioto (1-1) at Canal Winchester (1-1)
  • Hayes (0-2) at Worthington Kilbourne (1-1)

Licking County League

  • Granville (1-1) at Licking Valley (1-1)
  • Newark Catholic (1-1) at Heath (2-0)

Central Catholic League

  • Bishop Hartley (1-1) at St. Francis DeSales (2-0)
  • Columbus Academy (2-0) at Bishop Ready (1-1)

Mid-State League

  • Amanda Clearcreek (2-0) at Bloom-Carroll (2-0)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

