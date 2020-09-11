Football Friday Nite Week 3 Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 3 of the Ohio High School football season is here and believe it or not Week 3 marks the halfway point of the regular season for this weird 2020 season.

You can catch highlights of all 14 of these games by tuning in to NBC4 at 11:00.

Game of the Week: Westerville South vs Westerville North

FFN’s Game of the Week features Westerville South at Westerville North with both teams looking to improve to 3-0. South has scored at least 42 point in its first two games while North has only allowed a total of seven points in its first two games.

Ohio Capital Conference

Olentangy Liberty (1-1) at Upper Arlington (1-1)

Olentangy (1-0) at Thomas Worthington (1-1)

Hilliard Bradley (0-2) at Hilliard Davidson (1-1)

Olentangy Orange (1-0) at Dublin Coffman (2-0)

Dublin Jerome (1-1) at Marysville (1-1)

New Albany (2-0) at Gahanna (1-1)

Dublin Scioto (1-1) at Canal Winchester (1-1)

Hayes (0-2) at Worthington Kilbourne (1-1)

Licking County League

Granville (1-1) at Licking Valley (1-1)

Newark Catholic (1-1) at Heath (2-0)

Central Catholic League

Bishop Hartley (1-1) at St. Francis DeSales (2-0)

Columbus Academy (2-0) at Bishop Ready (1-1)

Mid-State League