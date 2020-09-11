Football Friday Nite Week 3 Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 3 of the Ohio High School football season is here and believe it or not Week 3 marks the halfway point of the regular season for this weird 2020 season.
Game of the Week: Westerville South vs Westerville North
FFN’s Game of the Week features Westerville South at Westerville North with both teams looking to improve to 3-0. South has scored at least 42 point in its first two games while North has only allowed a total of seven points in its first two games.
Ohio Capital Conference
- Olentangy Liberty (1-1) at Upper Arlington (1-1)
- Olentangy (1-0) at Thomas Worthington (1-1)
- Hilliard Bradley (0-2) at Hilliard Davidson (1-1)
- Olentangy Orange (1-0) at Dublin Coffman (2-0)
- Dublin Jerome (1-1) at Marysville (1-1)
- New Albany (2-0) at Gahanna (1-1)
- Dublin Scioto (1-1) at Canal Winchester (1-1)
- Hayes (0-2) at Worthington Kilbourne (1-1)
Licking County League
- Granville (1-1) at Licking Valley (1-1)
- Newark Catholic (1-1) at Heath (2-0)
Central Catholic League
- Bishop Hartley (1-1) at St. Francis DeSales (2-0)
- Columbus Academy (2-0) at Bishop Ready (1-1)
Mid-State League
- Amanda Clearcreek (2-0) at Bloom-Carroll (2-0)