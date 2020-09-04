Football Friday Nite Week 2 Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week 2 of the Ohio High School football season is here and it’ll look different once again with many teams celebrating their Senior Night on Friday in case the season gets canceled due to COVID-19.

You can catch highlights of all 14 of these games by tuning in to NBC4 at 11:00.

Game of the Week: Reynoldsburg vs Groveport

FFN’s Game of the Week features Reynoldsburg at Groveport with both teams looking to improve to 2-0. The Raiders handled Gahanna 48-14 in Week 1 while the Crusaders also won big in a 38-0 shutout of Westland.

Ohio Capital Conference

Pickerington North (0-1) vs Westerville Central (1-0)

Big Walnut (1-0) vs Westerville South (1-0)

Dublin Coffman (1-0) vs Olentangy Liberty (1-0)

Olentangy Berlin (0-1) vs Olentangy (1-0)

Upper Arlington (0-1) vs Hilliard Bradley (0-1)

Gahanna (0-1) vs Westland (0-1)

Marysville (1-0) vs Hilliard Darby (0-1)

Grove City (1-0) vs New Albany (1-0)

Lancaster (0-1) vs Central Crossing (0-1)

Central Catholic League

Bishop Watterson (0-1) vs Bishop Hartley (0-1)

Licking County League

Licking Heights (1-0) vs Watkins Memorial (0-1)

Mid-State League