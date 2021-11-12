COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The regional semifinals are here for 16 area teams still competing for a state championship, including six who will face each other.

Teams in Divisions 1-4 play Friday while teams in Divisions 5-7 play Saturday.

Here’s a look at the xx games that will be featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 on NBC4.

New Albany vs. Upper Arlington

Pick Central vs. Pick North

Marysville vs. Whitmer

Big Walnut vs. Massillon Washington

Heath vs. Bloom-Carroll

Granville vs. London