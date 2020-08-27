Football Friday Nite Preseason Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2020 high school football season is just around the corner, which means it’s time for Football Friday Nite to release its Preseason Team.

Reigning Division I state champion Pickerington Central has the most players from one team with four Tigers making the list: Lorenzo Styles (WR, committed to Notre Dame), Garner Wallace (S, committed to Northwestern), C.J. Doggette (DT) and Nick Mosley (RB).

Dublin Coffman has the second-most players on FFN’s Preseason Team with three Shamrocks on the list: Hammond Russell (DE, committed to West Virginia), Bryon Threats (LB/ATH, committed to Cincinnati) and Devon Williams (LB, committed to Minnesota).

Also headlining this list is recent Ohio State commit Gabe Powers. The Marysville product ranks as the 31st-best player in the country and top-ranked outside linebacker in Ohio.

Not on the list is another Ohio State commit in Pickerington North’s Jack Sawyer. The No. 1 ranked player in Ohio and 3rd-ranked player in the country decided to forgo his senior year and prepare for his freshman season with the Buckeyes.

Here’s how the rest of the Preseason Team shapes out: