Football Friday Nite Preseason Team

Week one of Football Friday Nite is one day away and in order to get you ready for the new season, NBC4 digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock breaks down the title contenders, the dark horses and the best Central Ohio players.

Pickerington Central is coming off its second-straight state championship appearance and third in five years. The Tigers are more motivated than ever after a blowout 44-3 loss to St. Xavier in the title game last year. Arguably the most talented team in Central Ohio includes five-star junior safety Sonny Styles and a pair of 2022 Cincinnati commits in three-star defensive linemen Tyler Gillison and CJ Doggette. Two other Tigers, Kwabena Asamoah (OL, Rutgers) and Dakari Frazier (DL, Ball State) will also play a major role this season.