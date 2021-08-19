Football Friday Nite Preseason Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 30th season of Football Friday Nite is one day away and with that NBC4 presents the preseason team made up of the best players in Central Ohio.

Preseason First-Team

Gabe Powers – Marysville (LB, Ohio State commit)

Kaden Saunders – Westerville South (WR, Penn State commit)

Jonathan Thompson – DeSales (RB/LB, Cincinnati commit)

Carter Smith – Olentangy Liberty (OT, Indiana commit)

Sonny Styles – Pick Central ’23 (Safety, dozens of Power 5 offers including Ohio State)

Tyler Gillison – Pick Central (TE/DE, Cincinnati commit)

CJ Doggette – Pick Central (DT, Cincinnati commit)

Daniel Tooson – Hartley (DT, MAC offers)

Stephan Byrd – Canal Winchester (RB, Cincinnati commit)

Jaylen Jennings – Harvest Prep (RB, Bowling Green commit)

Diante Latham – Beechcroft (DB, 1st team all state DIII)

Dijon Jennings – Reynoldsburg (QB, Kentucky offer)

Gavin Rohrs – Marysville (OT, Miami (Ohio) commit)

Honorable mention players

Jason Munyan – Sheridan (RB, 1st team all state DIII)

Kwabena Asamoah – Pick Central (OL, Rutgers commit)

Ryan Carretta – St. Charles ’23 (OT, Power 5 offers)

Tyler O’Reilly – Westerville South (OT, 1st team all state DII)

Blake Horvath – Darby (QB, 3rd team all state)

Brock Kidwell – New Albany (DB, honorable mention all state)

Bennett Lawrence – Berlin (WR, 2nd team all state DII)

Correy Craddolph – Northland (DE, 2nd team all state DII)

Amare Jenkins – Scioto (QB, Dayton offer)

Tyler Buescher – West Jefferson (QB, 1st team DVI)

Luke Ferrell – Bloom-Carroll (DT/OL, 1st team DIV)

Beau Wisecarver – Bloom-Carroll (WR/DB, 3rd team DIV)

