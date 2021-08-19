Football Friday Nite Preseason Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 30th season of Football Friday Nite is one day away and with that NBC4 presents the preseason team made up of the best players in Central Ohio.
Preseason First-Team
Gabe Powers – Marysville (LB, Ohio State commit)
Kaden Saunders – Westerville South (WR, Penn State commit)
Jonathan Thompson – DeSales (RB/LB, Cincinnati commit)
Carter Smith – Olentangy Liberty (OT, Indiana commit)
Sonny Styles – Pick Central ’23 (Safety, dozens of Power 5 offers including Ohio State)
Tyler Gillison – Pick Central (TE/DE, Cincinnati commit)
CJ Doggette – Pick Central (DT, Cincinnati commit)
Daniel Tooson – Hartley (DT, MAC offers)
Stephan Byrd – Canal Winchester (RB, Cincinnati commit)
Jaylen Jennings – Harvest Prep (RB, Bowling Green commit)
Diante Latham – Beechcroft (DB, 1st team all state DIII)
Dijon Jennings – Reynoldsburg (QB, Kentucky offer)
Gavin Rohrs – Marysville (OT, Miami (Ohio) commit)
Honorable mention players
Jason Munyan – Sheridan (RB, 1st team all state DIII)
Kwabena Asamoah – Pick Central (OL, Rutgers commit)
Ryan Carretta – St. Charles ’23 (OT, Power 5 offers)
Tyler O’Reilly – Westerville South (OT, 1st team all state DII)
Blake Horvath – Darby (QB, 3rd team all state)
Brock Kidwell – New Albany (DB, honorable mention all state)
Bennett Lawrence – Berlin (WR, 2nd team all state DII)
Correy Craddolph – Northland (DE, 2nd team all state DII)
Amare Jenkins – Scioto (QB, Dayton offer)
Tyler Buescher – West Jefferson (QB, 1st team DVI)
Luke Ferrell – Bloom-Carroll (DT/OL, 1st team DIV)
Beau Wisecarver – Bloom-Carroll (WR/DB, 3rd team DIV)