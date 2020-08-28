Football Friday Nite Preseason Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first Friday of the 2020 Ohio high school football season is here, which means it’s time for Football Friday Nite’s Preseason Poll featuring the top 10 teams in central Ohio.

1. Pickerington Central

  • Defending Division I state champions (14-1 in 2019)
  • Tigers have won the state title in two of the past three years
  • Tigers feature four players on FFN’s Preseason Team (WR Lorenzo Styles Jr., S Garner Wallace, DT C.J. Doggette and RB Nick Mosley)

2. Dublin Coffman

  • Shamrocks went 10-3 in 2019
  • Shamrocks feature three players on FFN’s Preseason Team (DE Hammond Russell, LB/ATH Bryon Threats and LB Devon Williams

3. Westerville Central

  • Warhawks went 7-4 in 2019
  • Warhawks feature 2 players on FFN’s Preseason Team (QB Judah Holtzclaw and OT Will Jados)

4. Bishop Hartley

  • Hawks went 12-2 in 2019
  • OT Jake Skelly on FFN’s Preseason Team

5. Pickerington North

  • Panthers went 6-5 in 2019
  • Panthers playing without Ohio State commit Jack Sawyer

6. Hilliard Bradley

  • Jaguars went 4-6 in 2019
  • Wisconsin commit Jack Pugh (TE) on FFN’s Preseason Team

7. Olentangy Liberty

  • Patriots went 10-2 in 2019

8. Dublin Jerome

  • Celtics went 9-3 in 2019

9. Canal Winchester

  • Indians went 9-2 in 2019
  • Stephan Bryd (RB) on FFN’s Preseason Team

10. Licking Valley

  • Panthers went 14-1 in 2019
  • Panthers were Division IV state runner up

