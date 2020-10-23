Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 3 Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of the Ohio high school football playoffs are here and more than two dozen area teams are hoping to keep their championship dreams alive.

Here’s a look at the 11 games that Football Friday Nite will feature on NBC4 at 11:00 p.m. Saturday games are also listed below.

Division I Region 3

Bradley at Pickerington Central

New Albany at Westerville Central

Division I Region 2

Liberty at Coffman

Division II Region 7

Kilbourne at Olentangy

Berlin at Westerville South

Division III Region 11

London at Jonathan Alder

Tri-Valley at Hartley

Watterson at Sheridan

Granville at Desales

Division VII Region 27

Newark Catholic at Danville

Shadyside at East Knox

Saturday Playoff games