Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 3 Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of the Ohio high school football playoffs are here and more than two dozen area teams are hoping to keep their championship dreams alive.
Here’s a look at the 11 games that Football Friday Nite will feature on NBC4 at 11:00 p.m. Saturday games are also listed below.
Division I Region 3
- Bradley at Pickerington Central
- New Albany at Westerville Central
Division I Region 2
- Liberty at Coffman
Division II Region 7
- Kilbourne at Olentangy
- Berlin at Westerville South
Division III Region 11
- London at Jonathan Alder
- Tri-Valley at Hartley
- Watterson at Sheridan
- Granville at Desales
Division VII Region 27
- Newark Catholic at Danville
- Shadyside at East Knox
Saturday Playoff games
- Heath at Licking Valley
- Carrollton at Bloom Carroll
- Johnstown at Ironton
- Harvest Prep at Columbus Academy
- Ready at Wheelersburg
- Covington at West Jefferson