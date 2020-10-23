Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 3 Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of the Ohio high school football playoffs are here and more than two dozen area teams are hoping to keep their championship dreams alive.

Here’s a look at the 11 games that Football Friday Nite will feature on NBC4 at 11:00 p.m. Saturday games are also listed below.

Division I Region 3

  • Bradley at Pickerington Central
  • New Albany at Westerville Central

Division I Region 2

  • Liberty at Coffman

Division II Region 7

  • Kilbourne at Olentangy
  • Berlin at Westerville South

Division III Region 11

  • London at Jonathan Alder
  • Tri-Valley at Hartley
  • Watterson at Sheridan
  • Granville at Desales

Division VII Region 27

  • Newark Catholic at Danville
  • Shadyside at East Knox

Saturday Playoff games

  • Heath at Licking Valley
  • Carrollton at Bloom Carroll
  • Johnstown at Ironton
  • Harvest Prep at Columbus Academy
  • Ready at Wheelersburg
  • Covington at West Jefferson

