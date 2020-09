COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s Football Friday Nite Player of the Week is adjusting quite nicely to his new school.

Pickerington North Quarterback Jaylen Gilbert accounted for four total touchdowns with 200 yards passing and 115 yards rushing in the Panthers’ 56-21 win at New Albany.

Pick North has won four straight games since its opening loss to Pick Central, a game in which Gilbert did not play.