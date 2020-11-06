Football Friday Nite: 5 area teams still alive in the playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four area teams are still alive in the playoffs with each one trying to realize its state championship dreams.

D-I Final 4: Pickerington Central vs Mentor

Pickerington Central is back in the state semifinals facing Mentor, the same team the Tigers beat on their way to a state title win last year. Pick Central is looking for its third state championship in four years when it faces Mentor in New Philadelphia on Friday.

D-III Region 11 Final: Bishop Hartley at DeSales

Hartley and DeSales are playing a rare third game against each other in this unprecedented season and this time a spot in the state semifinals is on the line. The Stallions beat the Hawks in the first two games with DeSales winning 24-21 in week three and 16-14 in week six. Hartley head coach Brad Birchfield said he’s never faced the same team three times in one season and this third showdown is a toss up after the first two meeting were decided by a total of five points.

D-IV Region15: Bloom-Carroll at St. Clairsville

Bloom-Carroll is looking for its first-ever state title and the Bulldogs are red hot coming into this region final with an undefeated record. Last week, Bloom-Carroll beat Licking Valley 13-6 with the defense giving up zero points after the first quarter. This game will take place Saturday.

D-VII Region 27: Shadyside at Newark Catholic

Newark Catholic is looking for a historic 10th state title and the Green Wave have made their way to the region final in dominating fashion winning all three of their playoff games by double digits.