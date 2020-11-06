Football Friday Nite: 5 area teams still alive in the playoffs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four area teams are still alive in the playoffs with each one trying to realize its state championship dreams.

D-I Final 4: Pickerington Central vs Mentor

Pickerington Central is back in the state semifinals facing Mentor, the same team the Tigers beat on their way to a state title win last year. Pick Central is looking for its third state championship in four years when it faces Mentor in New Philadelphia on Friday.

D-III Region 11 Final: Bishop Hartley at DeSales

Hartley and DeSales are playing a rare third game against each other in this unprecedented season and this time a spot in the state semifinals is on the line. The Stallions beat the Hawks in the first two games with DeSales winning 24-21 in week three and 16-14 in week six. Hartley head coach Brad Birchfield said he’s never faced the same team three times in one season and this third showdown is a toss up after the first two meeting were decided by a total of five points.

D-IV Region15: Bloom-Carroll at St. Clairsville

Bloom-Carroll is looking for its first-ever state title and the Bulldogs are red hot coming into this region final with an undefeated record. Last week, Bloom-Carroll beat Licking Valley 13-6 with the defense giving up zero points after the first quarter. This game will take place Saturday.

D-VII Region 27: Shadyside at Newark Catholic

Newark Catholic is looking for a historic 10th state title and the Green Wave have made their way to the region final in dominating fashion winning all three of their playoff games by double digits.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Football Friday Nite Videos

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 5 Preview

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 4

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 3

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Sheridan vs. Watterson

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Shadyside vs. East Knox

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Newark Catholic vs. Danville

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: New Albany vs. Westerville Central

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 3: Kilbourne vs. Olentangy

Football Friday Nite Playoffs Week 3 Preview

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2 Full Show

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Big Walnut vs. Dublin Scioto

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Springboro vs. Dublin Coffman

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Zanesville vs. Jonathan Alder

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Northmont vs. Marysville

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Licking Heights vs. Olentangy

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Columbus South vs. Sheridan

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2: Fairmont vs. Olentangy Liberty

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE Playoffs Week 2 Preview

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS Week 1

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NITE PLAYOFFS Week 1: Upper Arlington vs. Olentangy Orange

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools