Football coaches brace for complicated season ahead

Winning football games remains the key objective for players and coaches. But high school football will likely change dramatically this season.

“Football season is big here. It’s big for the student section and everybody and we just hope that things level off and we can get out there and be able to enjoy the fall,” said Pickerington Central head coach Jay Sharrett, whose team won the Division I state championship in 2019.

Enjoying this season will take significant work, and it’s entirely possible the season may not happen.

“If there isn’t a season it could be bad for a lot of people.” said Walnut Ridge head coach Byron Mattox. “A lot of kids put their heart and soul into it, trying to go to college through sports and if that doesn’t happen, it could be really rough.”

OHSAA commissioner Jerry Snodgrass says he has many concerns about planning for a football season without a vaccine or significant treatment for COVID-19. The health of students, staff and fans stands paramount in any decision about a season. Logistical planning for coaches and administrators will be a major challenge, especially with sanitation concerns in facilities across the state.

“My concern is the locker room. That’s my number one concern because I have 100 guys packed in there … are we going to do it in shifts?” Sharrett says. “There’s just so many logistical things that could bog everything down.”

Schools remain closed in Ohio, so students cannot gain access to weight rooms, gyms or fields on school grounds. At this point, it’s up to players to stay in shape on their own.

“Fortunately for us, our guys are pretty motivated. I’ve left it all up to the parents,” Sharrett said. “I tell our guys if the sun’s out, you probably ought to be out. They know these are weird times … but I think our guys are getting through it pretty decent.”

Physical readiness to play remains just one of the concerns coaches will take into the new season.

“Whenever we do get back, it’s not going to be about necessarily calling plays and routes and doing all that other stuff,” Mattox said. “It’s going to be just hanging out, talking to kids and getting to know them and just kind of seeing where they are mentally.”

If football and other fall sports are permitted to play, their schedules could still be reduced or delayed depending on when students are permitted back in school buildings. Coaches are planning to play a ten-game regular season, but they know the season could be shorter. Some of the customary acts of sportsmanship may be changing too.

“Are we going to shake hands after the game, or are we gonna line up at the 40 and nod to each other?” Sharrett asked. “Doesn’t matter to me. We will be flexible.”