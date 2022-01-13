COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five basketball players from Central Ohio have been nominated to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games in Chicago.

The annual event will return this March to showcase the nation’s rising stars who will go head-to-head at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Ajay Sheldon, Dublin Coffman High School

Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln High School

Mya Perry, Reynoldsburg High School

Imarianah Russell, Reynoldsburg High School

Chloe Jeffers, Rutherford B. Hayes High, Delaware

Players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.