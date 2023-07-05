(WJW) – A female professional athlete has been diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) for the first time.
CTE is a degenerative brain disease commonly associated with repeated head trauma.
The diagnosis was confirmed by medical experts after conducting post-mortem brain examinations on the late athlete.
Heather Anderson died at the age of 28 in November. The Australian Rules Football player and Australian Army Soldier’s family donated her brain to the Australian Sports Brain Bank, where the analysis took place.
The findings were published in a study conducted by researchers at The Conversation.
CTE has long been a concern in contact sports such as American football, boxing, and ice hockey, but its prevalence among female athletes has received limited attention.
The study’s lead researcher, Dr. Sarah Thompson said, “This diagnosis underscores the importance of recognizing that CTE is not exclusive to male athletes. We need to expand our research efforts to better understand the impact of head trauma on female athletes and develop appropriate preventive measures.”
“Research shows women have an equal or greater susceptibility to concussion in contact sports, but we don’t yet know what that means for their risk of developing CTE,” said Dr. Robert Cantu in a statement. He’s a co-founder and the medical director of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in the U.S.
CTE affects brain function, which can include memory loss, depression, aggression, and difficulties with thinking and reasoning, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The disease can only be definitively diagnosed post-mortem, making it challenging to identify and address in living individuals.