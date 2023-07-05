(WJW) – A female professional athlete has been diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) for the first time.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease commonly associated with repeated head trauma.

The diagnosis was confirmed by medical experts after conducting post-mortem brain examinations on the late athlete.

Heather Anderson died at the age of 28 in November. The Australian Rules Football player and Australian Army Soldier’s family donated her brain to the Australian Sports Brain Bank, where the analysis took place.

DARWIN, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 11: Heather Anderson of the Crows is tackled by Richelle Cranston of the Demons during the 2017 AFLW Round 06 match between the Adelaide Crows and the Melbourne Demons at TIO Stadium on March 11, 2017 in Darwin, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images)

FREMANTLE, WESTERN AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 26: Heather Anderson of the Crows looks to pass the ball during the round four AFL Women’s match between the Fremantle Dockers and the Adelaide Crows at Fremantle Oval on February 26, 2017 in Fremantle, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/AFL Media/Getty Images)

The findings were published in a study conducted by researchers at The Conversation.

CTE has long been a concern in contact sports such as American football, boxing, and ice hockey, but its prevalence among female athletes has received limited attention.

The study’s lead researcher, Dr. Sarah Thompson said, “This diagnosis underscores the importance of recognizing that CTE is not exclusive to male athletes. We need to expand our research efforts to better understand the impact of head trauma on female athletes and develop appropriate preventive measures.”

“Research shows women have an equal or greater susceptibility to concussion in contact sports, but we don’t yet know what that means for their risk of developing CTE,” said Dr. Robert Cantu in a statement. He’s a co-founder and the medical director of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in the U.S.

CTE affects brain function, which can include memory loss, depression, aggression, and difficulties with thinking and reasoning, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The disease can only be definitively diagnosed post-mortem, making it challenging to identify and address in living individuals.