COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A date is now set for the inaugural match for Columbus’ next professional sports team.

The Columbus Fury volleyball team, part of the new Pro Volleyball Federation, is scheduled to begin its debut season with 24 games from late January to mid-May. The Fury are among seven teams in the league. Those teams are:

Columbus Fury

Atlanta Vibe

Grand Rapids Rise

Omaha Supernovas

Orlando Valkyries

San Diego Pro Volleyball (Team name unannounced)

Vegas Pro Volleyball (Team name unannounced)

The Fury’s first-ever match will be on Jan. 25 on the road against the Grand Rapids Rise. After a Feb. 16 match at Orlando, Columbus will host the Omaha Supernovas at Nationwide Arena on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. for its inaugural home game. The team will have 12 games at Nationwide Arena throughout the season.

After the conclusion of the regular season on May 11, the top four teams in the PVF standings will compete for the championship from May 16-19.

The Fury is coached by Angel Perez who won multiple titles as a coach in the Puerto Rican league. Columbus’ roster includes former Olympians, NCAA champions and all-Americans with players from all over the world. For ticket information, click here.

2024 Columbus Fury schedule

Home games are in bold

Jan. 25 – at Grand Rapids Rise

Feb. 16 – at Orlando Valkyries

Feb. 21 – vs. Omaha Supernovas

Feb. 24 – at Las Vegas

Feb. 26 – vs. Las Vegas

Mar. 3 – at Orlando Valkyries

Mar. 9 – at Grand Rapids Rise

Mar. 11 – vs. Las Vegas

Mar. 20 – vs. Grand Rapids Rise

Mar. 24 – vs. Atlanta Vibe

Mar. 27 – at Atlanta Vibe

Mar. 29 – vs. Orlando Valkyries

Apr. 4 – at Omaha Supernovas

Apr. 7 – at San Diego

Apr. 12 – vs. San Diego

Apr. 17 – at Las Vegas

Apr. 19 – vs. Atlanta Vibe

Apr. 26 – vs. Orlando Valkyries

Apr. 28 – vs. Grand Rapids Rise

May 2 – at Atlanta Vibe

May 4 – vs. Omaha Supernovas

May 7 – at San Diego

May 9 – at Omaha Supernovas

May 11 – vs. San Diego