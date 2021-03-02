Fifth Line ready to cheer on CBJ in person for first time in more than a year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Fifth Line is getting ready to head back into Nationwide Arena for the first time in more than a year.

It was one year and one day ago that Blue Jackets fans saw the team beat Vancouver, but that was the last time fans were allowed to see the team play live due to COVID-19.

Now, a day Jackets fans have been looking forward to for a very long time.

“Absolutely,” said fan Zachary Hunter, who will be attending Tuesday’s game with his son Samuel. “366 days, it’s a long time coming to be back in Nationwide Arena with the Fifth Line cheering on the Blue Jackets.”

Nationwide Arena will be 10 percent full for Tuesday’s game. In addition, a number of safety protocols must be followed, including filling out a health survey and wearing a mask.

Mike Todd, in-arena host for the team, is glad to see fans returning, even if it is in a diminished capacity.

“It’s been so lonely in Nationwide Arena for the past month or so,” Todd said. “The fact that we get to have the Fifth Line back here, that the fact that even though we aren’t going to be really interacting with one another, we’ll have more fans in the arena cheering on the Jackets.”

The Jackets face off against the Detroit Red Wings, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m.