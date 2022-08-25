WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville Central’s football team went viral last Friday after the WarHawks beat rival Westerville North 23-20 on a trick play as time expired.

Central trailed 23-17 with 5.1 seconds remaining with the ball on their own 28-yard line. Sophomore quarterback Jaystin Gwinn went over to his head coach, Ed Miley, knowing what play to run.

“I’m like we got to run Boise. I think it’s going to work. Let’s run Boise,” Gwinn said.

The play is named Boise because of the Boise State Broncos. The Cinderella team was down 35-28 to Oklahoma with 18 seconds left on 4th and 18 in the Fiesta Bowl. Then head coach Chris Peterson called a hook and ladder play, which the Broncos executed to perfection to tie the game and send it overtime.

“We practiced that play one time. Thursday one time we practiced it,” said receiver Kobi Davis who scored the game-winning touchdown.

Gwinn threw a 12-yard pass to receiver Jacob Harris who was draped by a defender but was able to catch the pass and toss it behind to Davis who caught it and ran 60 yards to the end zone to win the game.

“Great moment. Great to be around all my teammates after the victory,” Davis said. “Couldn’t do it without my teammates.”

“I seen this stuff on YouTube some crazy game-winning touchdowns but to be in it and to be in the play that it happened it just it didn’t feel real,” Gwinn said.

The WarHawks will face another rival Friday when they travel to Westerville South to face the Wildcats in their new stadium.