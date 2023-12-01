COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Bishop Watterson will head to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton for the Division III championship game on Friday. The Eagles are seeking their first state championship since 2010.

NBC4’s Matthew Herchik was a part of their title-winning team in 2002. He caught up with some of their team’s former captains to look back on an epic game and what’s now remembered as their “golden moment.”

“It was, you know, what you dream of as a kid,” J.J. Koterba said. “You’re playing backyard football with your buddies, you’ve got a foot of snow around you.”

“To have your whole football career culminate with a state championship birth, the game, the snow factor … it was awesome,” echoed fellow captain and member of the ’02 class, Chris Moses.

But beyond the blizzard and the pain of having lost in the state final two of the previous three years, there was something bigger on the line.

“He was this historic, hall of fame coach. He was a great man,” Koterba said.

“He had this authenticity to him. This sincerity about him caring for you as a person, as a player,” Moses said.

After already losing to Cleveland St. Benedictine in the regular season, Watterson was just 2-3 on the season. Shortly after, coach Mike Golden announced he would retire at the end of the season, leaving the ’02 Eagles with just one mission.

“We really wanted to win it for him,” Koterba said.

And that Watterson team did, getting revenge and beating Benedictine 28-7 to win the state championship.

“A lot of the reason that I coach these days and I want to influence others is because of the coaches I had at Watterson,” said Dan DeLucia, one of the team’s four captains and starting quarterback.

This week, Matthew caught up with some of the team’s former senior captains to reflect on what they remember most about that rematch in the title game.

“We kind of looked around at each other. There was not doubt in our minds we were going to win it,” Kotbera said. “Once we felt that with each other, it was game over.”

“We just were not going to let it happen again,” DeLucia said. “We were going to take control from the beginning. We were going to out physically play them.”

A couple of the captains even met where the memorable run began for that team and for many Watterson teams before.

“There’s a lot of character here. A lot of toughness and grit,” Koterba said.

“I miss it,” said Moses, peering through the fence. “There’s always going to be a special place with Hagley.”

For this group, the rings, letterman jacket patches, and awards mean a lot. But it’s the memories that shine brightest.

And 21 years later, while it’s a different team, they play with the same “Vegas Gold” standard.

“Our identity was different. But I’m impressed to see the evolution,” said Moses, of Watterson’s new run-and-gun offense.

“When coach Kennedy came in, he immediately reached out to a lot of former players and alumni, and almost made an oath or a promise of bringing things back to where they were,” DeLucia said.

Watterson has already set a school record with 14 wins in 2023.

And with an eagle eye, fans both past and present will be watching, hoping this new flock will have their own “golden moment.”

“At Watterson, it’s a lot bigger than you expect,” Moses said. “I don’t think they understand or realize maybe at this point, that there’s so many people like me, and J.J., and all the people I played with that are watching from afar. We are watching and we are supporting.”

Watterson, which finished the season 14-1, will take on undefeated Toledo Central Catholic. That game will kick off at 3 p.m.