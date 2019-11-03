Unofficial playoff pairings

The high school football regular season is over, which means the playoffs start next week for 31 area teams. Here’s an unofficial look at who those teams are and who they’re facing next week:

Division I, region 3

Top-seeded Liberty hosts #8 Westerville Central, #2 Pickerington Central hosts #7 Reynoldsburg three weeks after beating the Raiders 40-14, #3 Orange looks to get revenge against #6 Pickerington North after the Pioneers lost to the Panthers by 21 points in week three and #4 Groveport hosts #5 Davidson.

Division II, region 7

#5 Westerville South travels to St. John’s Jesuit, #6 Olentangy plays at Troy and #7 Berlin travels to Anthony Wayne.

Division II, region 8

Despite going undefeated, #5 Walnut Ridge has to play at Xenia, #6 Canal Winchester plays at Harrison and #8 St. Francis DeSales travels to Turpin, which means no area Division II teams get a home game.

Division III, region 11

#1 Hartley finished the regular season 9-1 and the Hawks will host London, undefeated #2 Jonathan Alder hosts Sheridan, unbeaten #3 Jackson hosts Centennial and #4 Granville hosts Zanesville.

Division IV, region 15

Undefeated and top-seeded Licking Valley hosts Marion-Franklin, #3 Waverly hosts Gallia Academy, #4 John Glenn hosts St. Clairsville and #7 Bloom-Carroll travels to play Indian Valley.

Division V

#5 Columbus Academy faces #4 Amanda-Clearcreek in region 19, #2 West Jefferson hosts Summit in region 20 and Lutheran East squares off with Pleasant in region 18.

Division VI

In region 24, #1 Southeastern hosts Dayton Christian, #5 Worthington Christian is at Covington and #6 Mechanicsburg is at Adena. Meanwhile, #6 Crestview travels to East Knox in region 22.

Division VII, region 27

#1 Harvest Prep hosts Reedsville Eastern while #2 Newark Catholic hosts Fisher Catholic.