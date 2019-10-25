COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Week nine of the regular season is here and with that we take a look at the top five games going down on Friday.

Licking Valley versus Granville

This week’s game of the week takes Football Friday Nite to Granville where the undefeated Blue Aces host undefeated Licking Valley. Although this is not region game, it will be interesting to see how a top division IV team in Licking Valley competes with a top division III team in Granville.

The Panthers have scored 40 points or more six games in a row averaging 46.6 points a game during that span. Licking Valley’s defense has been equally impressive by holding opponents to six points or less five times this season.

Meanwhile, Granville’s defense has been a tad better recording four shutouts while only giving up 5.4 points a game. On offense, the Blue Aces have scored at least 21 points all but one time during their first eight games.

Here’s the other top four match ups to know this week:

Liberty versus Orange

The undefeated Liberty Patriots hit the road to take on rival Orange, which is 7-1 this year. The Patriots are coming off a close 24-21 win over Olentangy while the Pioneers beat Westerville Central 14-6 last week. Liberty ranks No. 1 in division I, region 3 while Orange isn’t far behind as the fourth-ranked team.

Reynoldsburg versus Pick Central

Speaking of division I, region 3, this game between the Raiders and Tigers will have huge playoff implications. The Raiders are 6-2 and rank as the No. 5 team in the region while the second-ranked Tigers come in with a 7-1 record.

Westerville South versus Westerville Central

The Wildcats of Westerville South are 5-3, but have lost three of their last four games. Meanwhile, the 6-2 Warhawks of Westerville Central have dropped two of their last three games so both of these rivals are in need of a win with only two games left before the playoffs.

Shawnee vs Jonathan Alder

These two teams are not in the same division, but both rank in the top five in their respective regions. 7-1 Shawnee is ranked second in division V, region 20 while undefeated Jonathan Alder is the No.3 team in division III, region 11.