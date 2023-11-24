COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Watterson will represent central Ohio in the state finals for high school football.
The Eagles defeated Celina 27-14 on Friday in a Division III semifinal in Xenia. They will face Toledo Central Catholic next week in the final.
Among other central Ohio schools, Hilliard Bradley lost in Division I and Harvest Prep in Division V.
Here are the results from the state semifinals:
Division I
- Lakewood St. Edward 26, Hilliard Bradley 3
- Springfield 26, Cincinnati Moeller 19, OT
Division II
- Akron Hoban 17, Avon 14
- Massillon 55, Cincinnati Anderson 7
Division III
- Watterson 27, Celina 14
- Toledo Central Catholic 35, Chardon 7
Division IV
- Cleveland Glenville 42, Canton South 21
- Kettering Alter 48, Steubenville 0
Division V
- Liberty Center 14, Germantown Valley View 10
- Perry 22, Harvest Prep 8
Division VI
- Kirtland 17, Sugarcreek Garaway 0
- Versailles 30, Columbus Grove 13
Division VII
- Dalton 55, Caldwell 7
- Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 0