COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Watterson will represent central Ohio in the state finals for high school football.

The Eagles defeated Celina 27-14 on Friday in a Division III semifinal in Xenia. They will face Toledo Central Catholic next week in the final.

Among other central Ohio schools, Hilliard Bradley lost in Division I and Harvest Prep in Division V.

Here are the results from the state semifinals:

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward 26, Hilliard Bradley 3

Springfield 26, Cincinnati Moeller 19, OT

Division II

Akron Hoban 17, Avon 14

Massillon 55, Cincinnati Anderson 7

Division III

Watterson 27, Celina 14

Toledo Central Catholic 35, Chardon 7

Division IV

Cleveland Glenville 42, Canton South 21

Kettering Alter 48, Steubenville 0

Division V

Liberty Center 14, Germantown Valley View 10

Perry 22, Harvest Prep 8

Division VI

Kirtland 17, Sugarcreek Garaway 0

Versailles 30, Columbus Grove 13

Division VII

Dalton 55, Caldwell 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 0