COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Watterson will represent central Ohio in the state finals for high school football.

The Eagles defeated Celina 27-14 on Friday in a Division III semifinal in Xenia. They will face Toledo Central Catholic next week in the final.

Among other central Ohio schools, Hilliard Bradley lost in Division I and Harvest Prep in Division V.

Here are the results from the state semifinals:

Division I

  • Lakewood St. Edward 26, Hilliard Bradley 3
  • Springfield 26, Cincinnati Moeller 19, OT

Division II

  • Akron Hoban 17, Avon 14
  • Massillon 55, Cincinnati Anderson 7

Division III

  • Watterson 27, Celina 14
  • Toledo Central Catholic 35, Chardon 7

Division IV

  • Cleveland Glenville 42, Canton South 21
  • Kettering Alter 48, Steubenville 0

Division V

  • Liberty Center 14, Germantown Valley View 10
  • Perry 22, Harvest Prep 8

Division VI

  • Kirtland 17, Sugarcreek Garaway 0
  • Versailles 30, Columbus Grove 13

Division VII

  • Dalton 55, Caldwell 7
  • Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 0