State football coaches association issues COVID-19 recommendations for games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Aug. 1 is still slated as the start for high school football training camps in Ohio, so in anticipation of that, the Ohio High School Coaches Association released some recommendations on how to keep their teams safe while playing a football season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I like this because it was done by football coaches and they obviously have the athletes and the football players first in mind,” said Jay Sharrett, head coach at Pickerington Central.

“I think it’s well thought out,” said Olentangy High head coach Mark Solis. “I think there’s some good discussion points. But at the end of the day, we’re up against it here. You know, are we really going to be able to officially start practice on Aug. 1?”

Any actual guidelines or rules will come down from Gov. Mike DeWine and/or the OHSAA, but local coaches were glad to see some ideas early on so they can start helping their players build habits.

“I’m not gonna lie; as a coach, you’re on pins and needles all the time because you want to keep them safe and you want them to have a good experience so much and you’re always concerned, are we doing it right? Are we doing it the best it can be done? Are the kids doing the best they can do when they leave here?” said Bishop Hartley head coach Brad Burchfield.

It’s the first time we’ve seen any kind of suggestions for game days, such as distancing on the buses, sidelines being extended an additional 30 yards – coaches loved that recommendation – and distancing should be required on those sidelines.

Then in-game, there will be a break every six minutes to try to break up the extended hand-to-hand contact.

“Even now, when we’re working out, we’re trying to constantly change activities, constantly change partners,” Burchfield explained. “I think that’s smart. I think that’s, I mean this is a new world. I think limiting exposure to contact and limiting exposure to participation is a smart thing. I mean, it only makes sense.”

While coaches have been trying to navigate COVID-19 safety measures, they also are still making sure their players don’t get injured and keep learning proper technique while having much different kinds of workouts.

“It’s gonna be a contact sport, no matter how you space it out, once that first play and that first game comes on, there’s gonna be collisions and that kind of stuff and you’ve got to make sure those kids are safe in that respect,” Sharrett said.

Coaches said to have any hope of having a season, everyone needs to be able to adapt and do some outside-the-box problem solving.

“If you want this to happen, if you want the opportunity to have sports and get back to normalcy, then people have to be smart, be creative, and work together to have these things. You know I think the days of the bullheadedness, that’s gonna lead to, that’s gonna lead to disaster,” Burchfield said. “Make sure it’s a safe environment, that has to be number one. I mean that’s our responsibility. These are educational activities, and then give the kids an opportunity to play.”