COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several Columbus schools will kick off the season in a newly renovated stadium, or find a brand new place to call home.

It’s the end of the line for Bishop Watterson and Hagley Field. After decades playing at the Clintonville stadium, Watterson will play this season at Ohio Dominican.

Whitehall City Schools added artificial turf to Yearling High School’s field over the summer.

Upper Arlington also re-did its legendary Marv Moorehead Stadium