COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The playoffs have arrived for high school football.

Teams that qualified are seeded across seven divisions and 28 regions, with the first round taking place this weekend. Here are the games that will be featured on NBC4 as part of Football Friday Nite.

Check back for highlights and updated scores.

10 Lancaster (5-5) at 7 Westerville North (8-2)

12 Sunbury Big Walnut (5-5) at 5 Columbus Northland (9-1)

12 The Plains Athens (6-4) at 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-2)

12 New Albany (4-6) at 5 Pickerington Central (7-3)

9 Westerville South (6-4) at 8 Columbus Briggs (7-3)

11 Groveport Madison (6-4) at 6 Hilliard Darby (5-5)

13 Thomas Worthington (5-5) at 4 Upper Arlington (7-3)

9 Newark Licking Valley (7-3) at 8 Columbus East (8-2)