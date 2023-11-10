COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The high school football playoffs continue with regional semifinals, and several games with central Ohio teams will be featured on Football Friday Nite.

Games this week move from on-campus to neutral sites. Below is a list of some of the games that will be shown with highlights during NBC4 at 11, and also a live, updated scoreboard for all playoff games in Ohio.

Olentangy Berlin vs. Dublin Coffman, at Westerville Central

Gahanna Lincoln vs. 4 Upper Arlington, at Thomas Worthington

Bishop Watterson vs. Bloom-Carroll, at Teays Valley

West Jefferson vs. Fort Frye, at Lancaster

Thornville Sheridan vs. Bishop Hartley, at Newark

Olentangy vs. Springfield, at Hilliard Darby

Bellefontaine vs. Granville, at London