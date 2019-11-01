Closings & Delays
Playoff projections through week 9

Football Friday Nite
Posted: / Updated:

Nine weeks have gone by in the high school football season leaving only one week left in the regular season. With the playoffs less than two weeks away, now is a good time to take a look at where area teams stand in the unofficial playoffs rankings. Keep in mind, the top eight teams from each region make the playoffs.

Division 1, region 3 features some of the best teams in the state. Liberty holds steady at No. 1 even after suffering its first loss of the season to Orange 10-7. Right behind the Patriots is Pickerington Central, which is coming off a huge 40-14 win over Reynoldsburg. Orange leapfrogged Groveport for the No. 3 spot after the Pioneers beat Liberty and so the Cruisers are now No. 4 in the region. 6-3 Hilliard Davidson comes in as the 5th-ranked team followed by No. 6 Pickerington North (5-4), No. 7 Reynoldsburg (6-3) and No. 8 Upper Arlington. The top four teams have already clinched a playoff spot while the Pickerington North panthers and Upper Arlington Golden Bears control their own fate in week 10.

In Division I region 2 Dublin Jerome is the 2nd-ranked team at 6-2 while rival Dublin Coffman is No. 4 in the region. Both of those teams have secured a playoff spot, but No. 8 Marysville has not and the Monarchs do not control its own fate.

Three teams are also in the playoff hunt in Division II region 8: No. 4 St. Francis DeSales (8-1), No. 6 Canal Winchester (8-1) and No. 7 Walnut Ridge (9-0). The Stallions control their own playoff fate but the Indians and Scots do not.

In Division III region 11, Hartley holds steady at the top and have clinched a home playoff game. Right behind the Hawks sit undefeated Jonathan Alder followed by No. 3 Jackson (9-0), No. 4 Granville (8-1) and No. 7 Centennial (8-1). The Pioneers and Ironmen have both clinched a home playoff game while Granville has not clinched a spot but does control its own destiny.

In Division IV, region 15 undefeated Licking Valley has clinched the No. 1 seed while Bloom Carroll is on the bubble as the current No. 8 seed.

A pair of Division V, region 19 teams are hoping to make the playoffs featuring No. 4 Amanda-Clearcreek (7-2) and No. 5 Columbus Academy (6-3), but only the Vikings control their own destiny.

Staying in Division V, West Jefferson (8-1) has clinched a playoff spot as the current 2nd ranked team in region 20.

In Division VI, region 24 top-ranked Southeastern (9-0) has clinched a home playoff game, No. 5 Grandview Heights (6-3) controls its own destiny, No. 6 Worthington Christian (7-2) does not control its own destiny but No. 8 Fairbanks (6-3) does control its own destiny.

And finally, in Division VII, region 27 Harvest Prep has snagged the No. 1 seed while Newark Catholic (6-3) is also in the playoffs as the current 2nd-ranked team in the region.

