Playoff projections through week 8

Eight weeks have gone by in the high school football season leaving only two weeks left in the regular season. With the playoffs less than three weeks away, now is a good time to take a look at where area teams stand in the unofficial playoffs rankings.

Division 1, region 3 features some of the best teams in the state. Liberty holds steady at No. 1 after beating Olentangy 24-21. Right behind the Patriots is Pickerington Central, which is coming off a 16-7 win over Pickerington North. No. 3 Groveport beat down Newark 49-0 to improve to 7-1, the No. 4 Orange Pioneers took down Westerville Central 14-6 and No. 5 Reynoldsburg cruised past Grove City 35-0.

Two area teams rank in the Division I, region 2 top five with 2nd-ranked Dublin Coffman (6-2) and 4th-ranked Dublin Jerome (6-2).

In Division II, region 8, a pair of Columbus-based teams hold steady near the top. No. 5 Walnut Ridge remains undefeated after beating Marion Franklin 33-6 while No. 6 St. Francis DeSales scored 14 fourth-quarter points to beat St. Charles 26-14.

In Division III, region 11, Hartley keeps its spot at the top after topping Watterson 39-0. Right behind the Hawks sit the undefeated Jackson Ironmen followed by two other unbeaten teams in Jonathan Alder and Granville.

In Division IV, region 15, No. 2 Licking Valley is also undefeated and perhaps its biggest game of the season comes next week when the Panthers hit the road to take on the 8-0 Granville Blue Aces for our Football Friday Nite Game of the Week.

A pair of Division V teams rank inside the top-five starting with region 19 where Amanda Clearcreek ranks as the 4th-best team and in region 20 where West Jefferson ranks at number three.

In Division VI, region 24, Southeastern ranks as the number one team with an 8-0 record while 6-2 Grandview Heights comes in as the fourth-ranked team.

And finally, in Division VII, region 27 Harvest Prep is at the top with a 7-1 record while 5-3 Newark Catholic ranks at number five.

