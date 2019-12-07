Pickerington Central tops Elder, wins second state title

COLUMBUS (WCMH-TV) —Lorenzo Styles Jr. raced over to Demeatric Crenshaw after the Division I state title game to share a moment neither will forget — winning another championship. Crenshaw threw what would be the game-winning touchdown to Styles with less than four minutes left to propel Pickerington Central to a 21-14 win over Elder in Canton.

“I’m just happy we could win,” Styles said. “For me to make that big play and for him to make the big pass and the o-line to block especially … they’re going to be remembered forever.”

The Tigers trailed 14-7 late in the third quarter and Crenshaw turned the game around with two fourth down plays. On 4th and 10 with the ball inside the Panthers’ 40, Crenshaw got hit multiple times but stayed on his feet and connected with Justin Canini for the first down. The senior QB worked his magic later in the drive on fourth and goal finding Tyler Gillison for the 7-yard touchdown to even the score 14-14 with 10:16 left in the game.

The Tigers’ defense forced Elder to punt on the ensuing drive leading to Crenshaw’s touchdown to Styles and the defense held strong once again securing Pickerington Central’s second state title in school history.

It’s not the first time Crenshaw has led the Tigers to the top. Two years ago as a sophomore, he helped Pick Central win its first championship and now he’s ended his career with 39 wins, 3 regional titles and two state championships.

“It’s a blessing to get back here with my guys,” Crenshaw said. It means a lot more to me. We went out with a win.”

Elder scored on its first drive of the first half and first drive of the second half, but the Tigers’ defense had an answer on every other drive keeping the Panthers off the scoreboard. Head Coach Jay Sharrett said his team changed after a week four loss to Groveport, and he was right with the Tigers winning 11 games in a row including Friday’s state title.

“It’s about family,” Sharrett said. “I don’t know if we could’ve scripted it any better than the way it ended. Very happy for these seniors, very happy for this football team. WE get to hug them, we get to send them out … and you’re just at a loss for words after awhile.”