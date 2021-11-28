COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for this week’s football state championships, set to begin Thursday night.

All games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Home teams are listed first below.

Division II State Championship – Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-3) vs. No. 8 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-3)

Division IV State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.

No. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. Youngstown Ursuline (11-3)

Division III State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Hamilton Badin (14-0) vs. No. 1 Chardon (15-0)

Division I State Championship – Friday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Springfield (13-1) vs. No. 3 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1)

Division VII State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.

No. 3 Newark Catholic (14-1) vs. No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0)

Division VI State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Coldwater (13-2) vs. No. 8 Carey (14-1)

Division V State Championship – Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.

No. 8 Versailles (14-1) vs. No. 1 Kirtland (14-0)

Single-game, single-day, and all-session tickets are on sale at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

This marks the 50th year of the state championship program.